The Magical World Of Tea

By Lily Swarn

A cup of tea can never be big enough, nor a book long enough, to satisfy a true devotee, C.S. Lewis once mused.

And as Henry James reminded us, few hours in life are as blissful as those devoted to the ritual of afternoon tea.

Sincerely thinking, it is not truly an addiction, for one has been known to go hours without drinking this magical beverage.

Yet, it is the nectar, the ambrosia, that has trickled from the heavens for admirers and followers like me.

It's the panacea for all ills, and the celebratory fluid in moments of sheer thrills.

“Yaar cha pila” is an oft-heard statement as you walk along the corridors of life.“Arre bhai, ek chai ki pyaali mil jaati toh mazaa aa jaata.”

This fun factor never ceases to add zing to 'khushi' and a balm to 'ghami'.

The cooling effect on hot days and hot heads alike, because“garmiyon mein garam chai thhandak pahunchaati hai.”

Whether it's the 'kadak' chai of the truckers on the G.T. Road, shouting to the tea shop server,“punj sau meel waali cha peya oye chhotu,” or the exotic blends favored by Earl Grey enthusiasts. Whether it's the 'Chai Latte' of the Starbucks crowd, amusingly called chai tea, or the comforting 'masala chai' in Indian homes, with ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon, take your pick.

Next came the barrage of dedicated black tea followers. Green tea, though, made a spectacular entry with its host of benefits. Lemon and honey wormed their way into the pretty cups.

A simple long glass, which keeps the hands warm in Indian winters, is a favorite.