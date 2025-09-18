Sunny Deol Upcoming Movies: Border 2 To Gadar 3 Check List Of Films

Sunny Deol, who made a splash with the film Jaat, is once again in the mood to rock the box office. He is signing one film after another. Meanwhile, another of his films has been announced, named Ikka. Let's find out about his upcoming movies

Sunny Deol Upcoming Movies

Sunny Deol will be seen in about 8 films in the coming years. However, none of these films will be released this year, i.e., 2025. His films will be released by 2026, 2027, and 2028. Let's get into the details.

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026. The film is directed by Anurag Singh. It stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles alongside Sunny. The film is currently in post-production.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi's film Lahore 1947 will also be released in 2026. It stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles with Sunny. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's play 'Jisne Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai'.

Sunny Deol will also appear in director Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayan Part 1. He is playing the role of Hanuman. The film will be released on Diwali 2026. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in lead roles.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra's film Ikka will also be released in 2026. This film will stream on Netflix. The movie stars Akshaye Khanna in a lead role alongside Sunny.

Sunny Deol is teaming up with director Anil Sharma again. He will be seen in the film Coal King, which is based on the coal mafia. The movie is scheduled for a 2027 release.

After the box office success of Jaat, a sequel was announced. Sunny's Jaat 2 will hit theaters in 2027. Currently, there are no updates on its filming schedule.

Sunny Deol will also appear in Ramayan Part 2. This film by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra will be released on Diwali 2027. It is a multi-starrer film.

Director Anil Sharma has also announced Gadar 3 with Sunny Deol. The film's story is currently being developed. This movie is slated for a 2028 release and will star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role with Sunny.