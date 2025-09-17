Al-Khulaifi Meets Dutch FM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi met yesterday in The Hague with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands David van Weel. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and promote, besides the latest regional developments, particularly the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted Doha. Dr al-Khulaifi affirmed that Qatar will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and preserve its sovereignty. For his part, the Dutch minister reiterated his country's solidarity with Qatar, stressing that the Israeli attack constituted a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment