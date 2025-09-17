Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Khulaifi Meets Dutch FM


2025-09-17 11:02:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi met yesterday in The Hague with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands David van Weel. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and promote, besides the latest regional developments, particularly the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted Doha. Dr al-Khulaifi affirmed that Qatar will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and preserve its sovereignty. For his part, the Dutch minister reiterated his country's solidarity with Qatar, stressing that the Israeli attack constituted a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law.

