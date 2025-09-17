QCB Reduces Interest Rates By 0.25%

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) decided to reduce the current interest rates for deposits, lending and repo by 0.25% or 25 basis points (bps).
The new rates will take effect on September 18, QCB noted.
Qatar Central Bank's deposit rate (QCBDR) will now be 4.35%, lending rate (QCBLR) 4.85% and repo rate (QCBRR) 4.60%.
In a statement, QCB said the rate cut followed its“assessment of the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar Central Bank interest rates

