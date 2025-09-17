QCB Reduces Interest Rates By 0.25%
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) decided to reduce the current interest rates for deposits, lending and repo by 0.25% or 25 basis points (bps).
The new rates will take effect on September 18, QCB noted.
Qatar Central Bank's deposit rate (QCBDR) will now be 4.35%, lending rate (QCBLR) 4.85% and repo rate (QCBRR) 4.60%.
In a statement, QCB said the rate cut followed its“assessment of the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar Central Bank interest rates
The new rates will take effect on September 18, QCB noted.
Qatar Central Bank's deposit rate (QCBDR) will now be 4.35%, lending rate (QCBLR) 4.85% and repo rate (QCBRR) 4.60%.
In a statement, QCB said the rate cut followed its“assessment of the current monetary policy of the State of Qatar Central Bank interest rates
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment