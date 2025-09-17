Russian Forces Destroy 70% Of Pokrovsk, 1,200 Residents Remain
“Currently, 1,200 people remain in Pokrovsk... The Russians have destroyed almost 70% of the town. It is extremely difficult to deliver humanitarian aid, drinking water, and medicines to people. Nothing works in the town - not a single shop,” said the regional governor.
He added that residents are only able to leave Pokrovsk thanks to the Ukrainian military, since“it is now very difficult to get out of there.”Read also: Sixteen more Ukrainian children returned from Russian-occupied territories
As reported, on September 16 Russian forces killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded nine others.
