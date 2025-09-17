Russian Forces Destroy 70% Of Pokrovsk, 1,200 Residents Remain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, stated this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“Currently, 1,200 people remain in Pokrovsk... The Russians have destroyed almost 70% of the town. It is extremely difficult to deliver humanitarian aid, drinking water, and medicines to people. Nothing works in the town - not a single shop,” said the regional governor.

He added that residents are only able to leave Pokrovsk thanks to the Ukrainian military, since“it is now very difficult to get out of there.”

As reported, on September 16 Russian forces killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded nine others.