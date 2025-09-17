Cattle Disinfectants Market Set To Reach $2.6 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cattle Disinfectants Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a consistent expansion in the cattle disinfectants market size. The market, which was at $2.12 billion in 2024, is expected to escalate to $2.19 billion by 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors driving growth during the historic period include disease outbreaks, the adoption of biosecurity measures, an increase in intensive farming practices, rising awareness about zoonotic diseases, and concerns related to global trade.

The market size of cattle disinfectants is predicted to experience consistent growth in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach $2.6 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the expected rise in livestock diseases, the globalization of livestock trade, increasing demand for organic farming, a focus on preventative healthcare, and the growing adoption of precision livestock farming. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period are advancements in disinfection technology, personalized disinfectant formulations, intelligent disinfection systems, initiatives in education and training, and comprehensive farm biosecurity solutions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cattle Disinfectants Market?

The escalation in the occurrence of cattle diseases is anticipated to spur the expansion of the cattle disinfectants market in the future. Cattle diseases encompass ailments or health disorders that can impact cattle. These ailments can arise due to various pathogens like bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. Cattle disinfectants, in essence, minimize the likelihood of intruding or transmitting disease-causing organisms in cattle and avert the proliferation of diseases among them. For example, in March 2022, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a governmental department based in the UK, reported 665 new cattle bovine tuberculosis (TB) cases in Wales, demonstrating an 8.5% surge from the last year, when 613 new cases were reported in 2021. Consequently, the escalation in the occurrence of cattle diseases is fuelling the expansion of the cattle disinfectants market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cattle Disinfectants Market?

Major players in the Cattle Disinfectants include:

. The Dow Chemical Company

. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

. Evonik Industries AG

. Solvay SA

. Lanxess AG

. Zoetis Inc.

. Merck Animal Health

. GEA Group AG

. Diversey Holdings Ltd.

. Krka d. d. Novo mesto

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cattle Disinfectants Sector?

The trend of product innovation is increasingly apparent in the cattle disinfectants market. Industry players are exploring new product ideas to maintain their market leadership. An example of this is Neogen Corporation, a food and animal safety company from the U.S, which introduced Synergize disinfectant in regions like the Middle East, Europe, and Africa in November 2022. Synergize disinfection, a multi-purpose disinfectant, comprises quaternary ammonium and glutaraldehyde, and is safe for hard surfaces. It effectively destroys both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, fungi, spores, and viruses, making it suitable for boot baths or soaking tubs, as well as on diverse surfaces using different implements like mop, sponge, cloth, or a mechanical sprayer. This disinfectant has been approved by various international governments, including the US Environmental Protection Agency, Health Canada, and recently, the UK Department for Environmental, Food, and Rural Affairs for General Orders, Diseases of Poultry, and Foot and Mouth Disease.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cattle Disinfectants Market

The cattle disinfectants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Calcium Hypochlorite, Sodium Hypochlorite, Polymeric Biguanide, Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde, Hydrogen Peroxide, Other Products

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder

3) By Target Animal: Domestic Animals, Livestock, Aquatic

Subsegments:

1) By Calcium Hypochlorite: Granular Form, Tablet Form

2) By Sodium Hypochlorite: Liquid Concentrate, Solution Form

3) By Polymeric Biguanide: Liquid Form, Gel Form

4) By Formaldehyde: Aqueous Solution, Gas Form

5) By Glutaraldehyde: Liquid Solution, Concentrated Form

6) By Hydrogen Peroxide: Low Concentration (3-10%), High Concentration (30% And above)

7) By Other Products: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Iodine-based Disinfectants, Organic Acids

Global Cattle Disinfectants Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for cattle disinfectants, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the ensuing period. The report encompasses market data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

