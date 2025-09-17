DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Tronox Holdings

If you purchased or acquired securities in Tronox between February 2, 2025 and July 30, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tronox Holdings plc (“Tronox” or the“Company”) (NYSE: TROX) and reminds investors of the November 3, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Tronox's ability to forecast the demand for its pigment and zircon products or otherwise the true state of its commercial division, despite making lofty long-term projections, Tronox's forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and costs increased, ultimately, derailing the Company's revenue projections.

On July 30, 2025, Tronox announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in TiO2 sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline to“softer than anticipated coatings season and heightened competitive dynamics.” As a result of the setback in sales, defendants revised the Company's 2025 financial outlook lowering its full-year revenue guidance and reducing its dividend by 60%.

Following this news, Tronox's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $5.14 per share on July 30, 2025, Tronox's stock price fell to $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025, a decline of about 38% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Tronox's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Tronox Holdings class action, go to /TROX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

