Global Power Plant Maintenance Market To Reach $27.42 Billion At A Steady 4 CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Power Plant Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Power Plant Maintenance Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a consistent expansion in the market size of power plant maintenance . It is projected to rise from a value of $22.37 billion in 2024 to $23.44 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This escalation during the historical phase is attributable to the escalated production of coal power, the swelling demand for electricity, and the intensified emphasis on harnessing renewable energy resources.

The market size for power plant maintenance is projected to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $27.42 billion in 2029 with a 4.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth within the forecasted period is largely due to enhanced efficiency, changing market trends, positive environmental regulations, and a rise in fuel consumption. Emerging trends during this forecast period encompass technological progress, innovative products, strategic collaborations, and the inclusion of IoT in maintenance equipment.

Download a free sample of the power plant maintenance market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Power Plant Maintenance Market Landscape?

Global energy demand growth is spurring the power plant maintenance market. Maintenance ensures reliable operations, safety, and efficiency of power plants. The EIA reported in June 2023 that U.S. electricity consumption rose 3% in 2022, reaching 100.4 quadrillion BTUs. Non-fossil fuel sources made up 21% of U.S. energy use that year. Consequently, rising demand for energy is driving the power plant maintenance market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Power Plant Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Power Plant Maintenance include:

. General Electric Company

. RWE AG

. Siemens Energy AG

. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

. ABB Ltd.

. Duke Energy Corporation

. Exelon Corporation

. Bechtel Corporation

. Jacobs Engineering Group

. Fluor Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Power Plant Maintenance Market?

Major players in the domain of power plant maintenance are concentrating on creating holistic systems designed to streamline mass-scale plant upkeep tasks. These technologies aim to reduce human error, maximize efficient use of resources, and prolong the lifespan of crucial machinery, thereby guaranteeing steady and dependable power generation. For example, SENSYN ROBOTICS, a Japanese firm that specializes in robotic solutions, unveiled Sensyn Core in September 2022. This comprehensive platform is intended to automate and enhance maintenance processes in large-scale oil, gas, and power plants across the globe. SENSYN CORE integrates autonomous drones and intelligent devices for trustworthy inspections, and pairs with SAP's Asset Intelligence Network to simplify maintenance chores by producing drone flight pathways and accumulating data on unusual activities. This platform is reflective of the commitment towards sustainability and innovation in the energy sector by reducing the requirement for manned assistance in maintenance tasks.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Power Plant Maintenance Market

The power plant maintenancemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Power Plant Type: Thermal, Nuclear, Combined Cycle, Hydropower, Renewable Energy, Other Power Plant Types

2) By Services: Monitoring And Control, Preventive Or Scheduled Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance, Breakdown Maintenance

3) By Equipment: Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, Wind Turbine, Boilers, Generator, Condenser, Other Equipment

Subsegments:

1) By Thermal Power Plant: Boiler Maintenance, Turbine Maintenance, Cooling System Maintenance, Electrical and Instrumentation Maintenance, Ash Handling and Pollution Control Maintenance

2) By Nuclear Power Plant: Reactor Maintenance, Fuel Handling and Storage Maintenance, Cooling System Maintenance, Radiation Monitoring and Safety Maintenance, Electrical and Control System Maintenance

3) By Combined Cycle Power Plant: Gas Turbine Maintenance, Steam Turbine Maintenance, Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Maintenance, Electrical and Instrumentation Maintenance, Cooling and Condensing System Maintenance

4) By Hydropower Plant: Turbine and Generator Maintenance, Dam and Reservoir Maintenance, Penstock and Valve Maintenance, Control Systems Maintenance, Electrical and Mechanical Maintenance

5) By Renewable Energy Power Plant: Wind Turbine Maintenance, Solar Panel Maintenance, Battery Storage System Maintenance, Inverter and Power Control Systems Maintenance, Biomass and Geothermal Plant Maintenance

6) By Other Power Plant Types: Waste-to-Energy Plant Maintenance, Hydrogen Power Plant Maintenance, Fuel Cell Power Plant Maintenance

View the full power plant maintenance market report:



Power Plant Maintenance Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the power plant maintenance market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Moving forward, North America is predicted to witness the most rapid growth. The report on the power plant maintenance market includes an analysis of different regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Power Plant Maintenance Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Power Metering Global Market Report 2025



Power Plant Maintenance Global Market Report 2025



Power Optimizers Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.