Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Projected To Reach $20.18 Billion With 12.2 CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company's Power Line Communication (PLC) Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Through 2025?

The market size of power line communication (plc) has experienced swift growth in the past few years. The projected growth is from $11.43 billion in 2024 to $12.74 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The remarkable growth during the historical period can be traced to early adoption in areas such as home networking, smart grid initiatives, broadband over power line (BPL), alongside an upsurge in bandwidth and data rates.

In the coming years, the power line communication (plc) market is projected to experience swift expansion, escalating to a market size of $20.18 billion by 2029 with a 12.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The impetus for this expected growth during the forecasted period includes factors like the integration of 5G and beyond, the rise of edge computing and edge devices, implementation of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), enhanced bandwidth and data rates, as well as considerations concerning sustainability and the environment. The slideshow of trends anticipated in the forecast period embraces wider IoT applications, bidirectional electric vehicle communication (V2G), incorporation of distributed energy resources (DERs), development in smart cities and infrastructure, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, all backed by standardization and interoperability.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Power Line Communication (PLC) Market?

Growing adoption of industrial automation and control systems is driving the power line communication market. These technologies improve efficiency, safety, and product quality in industries. Power line communication enhances connectivity by transmitting data through existing power lines. Rockwell Automation's 2022 survey revealed a 50% year-on-year rise in smart factory adoption, with 74% of manufacturers planning AI integration and 83% pursuing modernization. Thus, demand for automation is supporting the power line communication market .

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Power Line Communication (PLC) Market?

Major players in the Power Line Communication (PLC) include:

. Hitachi Energy Ltd.

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. Schneider Electric SE

. ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB Ltd.)

. STMicroelectronics N.V.

. Renesas Electronics Corporation

. AMETEK Inc.

. Hubbell Power Systems

. Landis+Gyr AG

What Are The Top Trends In The Power Line Communication (PLC) Industry?

The prominent firms in the power line communication (PLC) market are focusing on producing innovative solutions such as cutting-edge powerline communication devices to maintain their niche in the market. These state-of-the-art powerline communication systems can transmit data through existing electrical wiring, thereby improving connectivity and smart home usage. For instance, Qualcomm, an American technology company, debuted its QCA7006AQ, a high-tech powerline communication device, in May 2022. This device is specifically designed to aid smart-grid communications between electric cars and their charging points. It adheres to the HomePlug Green PHY (HPGP) standards for Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems, ensuring a smooth network authentication process for automatic payments with the ""plug-and-charge"" feature during EV charging. Furthermore, the QCA7006AQ aids in the proper energy distribution between the grid and the residence, supporting smart-grid charging applications compliant with the CCS (Combined Charging System) protocol.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Power Line Communication (PLC) Market

The power line communication (plc)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offerings: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Frequencies: Narrowband, Broadband

3) By Applications: Networking, Smart Grid, Long-Haul

4) By Industry Verticals: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: PLC Modems, PLC Couplers, PLC Adapters, PLC Repeaters, PLC Routers, Integrated Circuit (IC) for PLC Systems

2) By Software: PLC Communication Software, Network Management Software, Security and Encryption Software, Data Transmission and Control Software, Monitoring and Diagnostics Software

3) By Service: Consulting Services, Integration and Deployment Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Managed Services, Network Planning and Design Services

Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the Power Line Communication (PLC) market as the largest region. In terms of future growth, the fastest rate is projected for the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the PLC Market includes varied regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

