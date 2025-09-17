Marine Water Desalination Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $20.54 Bn By 2029 The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Marine Water Desalination Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Marine Water Desalination Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size of marine water desalination has expanded swiftly. Its size is predicted to escalate from $10.68 billion in 2024 to $12.03 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The significant growth during the past years can be ascribed to factors such as a booming global population, fast-paced urbanization and industrialization, increased reliance on renewable energy sources, water shortage concerns in coastal areas, and environmental laws encouraging the use of desalination as a sustainable water source. Renewable energy sources adoption has also played a part.

In the forthcoming years, a noteworthy surge is anticipated in the marine water desalination market, with its size estimated to increase to $20.54 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. Factors contributing to this upward trajectory during the projected period include escalating demand for clean water, swelling need for water in regions grappling with water stress, the pairing of desalination units with other modes of water purification, and a burgeoning global populace necessitating an enhanced supply of fresh water. Other factors count in the increase of investments in desalination infrastructure made by both governmental bodies and the private sector. Prevailing trends for the given period reveal technological enhancements, advanced developments in membrane technologies, a growing emphasis on decentralized desalination systems, breakthroughs in water storage and distribution infrastructures, and the introduction of innovative products.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Marine Water Desalination Market?

The rising need for fresh water is fueling the marine water desalination market . Desalination converts seawater into potable water via processes such as reverse osmosis. This technology addresses global water scarcity. A 2023 report by Parks and Recreation highlighted that global annual freshwater use exceeds 4 trillion cubic meters, with demand projected to rise 20–30% by 2050. Therefore, increasing freshwater demand is stimulating the marine water desalination market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Marine Water Desalination Market?

Major players in the Marine Water Desalination include:

. Dow Chemicals

. Veolia Environnement S.A

. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

. Toray Industries

. SUEZ

. Acciona S.A.

. DuPont Chemicals

. Xylem

. KSB Group

. Zhuhai Jianghe Seawater Treatment Technology

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Marine Water Desalination Industry?

Leading corporations in the marine water desalination market are pioneering the development of new technologies, such as desalination systems, to convert seawater into freshwater at less expense than tap water. Desalination procedures involve the removal of salt and minerals from saline water to make it safe for drinking or irrigation. For instance, in September 2023, engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Corporation, an American private land-grant research university, introduced a solar-powered desalination apparatus. This entirely passive solar-powered desalination system utilizes multiple layers of solar evaporators and condensers arranged vertically, topped by clear aerogel insulation. It prevents salt-clogging through the use of natural convection in the desalination process, thereby fighting salt build up and ensuring high-performance and consistent performance, even under severe conditions. These advancements in solar desalination technology could provide a sustainable and cost-effective solution to address water shortage in developing nations by generating freshwater.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Marine Water Desalination Market Growth

The marine water desalinationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Large Tonnage Systems, Small Tonnage Systems

2) By Technology: Reverse Osmosis (RO), Thermal Desalination, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Navy Application Ships, Passengers Ships, Yachts, Merchant Ships

Subsegments:

1) By Large Tonnage Systems: Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems, Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF) Systems, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) Systems, Electrodialysis (ED) Systems

2) By Small Tonnage Systems: Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems, Thermal Desalination Systems, Solar-Powered Desalination Systems, Electrodialysis (ED) Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Marine Water Desalination Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Middle East led the marine water desalination market and is projected to continue its growth. The market report includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

