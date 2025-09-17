Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lifemd, Inc. (LFMD)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD's competitive position; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD's 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD's RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about LifeMD's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of LifeMD should contact the Firm prior to the October 27, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .
