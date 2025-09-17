Decentralized Water Treatment Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

Decentralized Water Treatment Global Market Report 2025

Decentralized Water Treatment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for decentralized water treatment has seen substantial growth in recent years. This market is projected to expand from $17.68 billion in 2024 to $19.87 billion in 2025, highlighting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Various factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, primarily the heightened awareness about the advantages of purified water. Additionally, the surge in the construction of shopping malls and hotels, the declining water quality in some nations, and the recognition that decentralized water treatment can be a solution for communities seeking to implement new systems have all played a role. Moreover, there's been an increased necessity for decentralized waste water treatment due to a heightened understanding of the importance of clean water.

In the ensuing years, the decentralized water treatment market is forecasted to experience rapid expansion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%, it's predicted to reach a market size of $33.12 billion by 2029. The expansion during this forecast period can be credited to factors such as the increasing need for freshwater, the amplified penetration rate of decentralized water treatment, exponential economic growth, a booming population and rapid urbanization, as well as enhanced consumer awareness. Key trends to watch during this period include the integration of blockchain technology, a rise in the adoption of decentralized water treatment, the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the emergence of decentralized water treatment as a service (DTaaS), and an influx of innovations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Decentralized Water Treatment Market?

Rising demand for freshwater is stimulating the decentralized water treatment market. Population growth, industrialization, agriculture, and climate change are increasing freshwater needs. Decentralized water treatment improves access by providing local purification solutions. For example, in October 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that Australia's total water consumption reached 13,449 GL from 2021 to 2022, while self-extracted water use rose 3% to 66,205 GL. Thus, freshwater demand is driving the decentralized water treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Decentralized Water Treatment Market?

Major players in the Decentralized Water Treatment include:

. Veolia Water Technologies

. Suez SA

. Dupont

. Xylem Inc.

. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

. Darley

. FilterBoxx Water and Environmental Corp.

. Organica Water

. ATB WATER GmbH

. Biomicrobics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Decentralized Water Treatment Industry ?

Leading corporations in the area of decentralized water treatment are introducing advanced systems such as mobile water treatment units. Such units are integral in revolutionizing wastewater reuse and cutting down on expenses. A mobile water treatment unit functions to decontaminate and purify water at its source, making it appropriate for drinking, industrial operations, or isolated or emergency environmental circumstances. To elaborate, Nijhuis Saur Industries, originating from the Netherlands and known for water technology, inaugurated the Grey Water Treatment 2.0 solution in May 2024. This groundbreaking decentralized water management initiative equips industries and local governments with the capacity to treat local grey water, including rainwater, surface water, and shower water. The treatment allows for a wide range of reuse possibilities like toilet flushing or irrigation. The system advocates for round-the-clock water management, turning ordinarily wasted water into a prized asset. The unit, primed for optimum performance, can function within a solitary work shift, swiftly supplying treated water. It also drastically diminishes freshwater requirements by a bare minimum of 30%.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Decentralized Water Treatment Market Growth

The decentralized water treatmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Membrane Technology, Thermal Technology, Other Technologies

2) By System: Point Of Use (POU), Point Of Entry (POE), Small Scale Systems

3) By Application: Wastewater Treatment, Effluent Treatment, Water Treatment

4) By End-user: Municipal, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Membrane Technology: Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Nanofiltration (NF)

2) By Thermal Technology: Distillation, Evaporation, Other Thermal Processes

3) By Other Technologies: Chemical Treatment, Biological Treatment, Filtration, Electrochemical Treatment, UV Treatment

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Decentralized Water Treatment Market By 2025?

In the year 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the decentralized water treatment market. Its growth prospects are included in the report along with other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

