Unique Platforms Media Group Relaunches“Highly Unique” Brand Ecosystem Bold New Era In Urban Media, Marketing, And Culture Begins

ATLANTA, GA - In a move that signals a seismic shift in urban media and branded content, Unique Platforms Media Group is officially relaunching its flagship properties under the Highly Unique banner, creating a dynamic, multi-platform ecosystem that spans music, media, digital radio, and film.

With a strategic focus on brand growth, content scalability, and creator empowerment, this relaunch positions the company as a new-school cultural agency meets media empire, built for Gen Z and millennial audiences who crave authenticity, representation, and connection.







From Legacy Brand to Scalable Media Powerhouse

Originally launched as a grassroots media platform, Highly Unique has evolved into a multi-city digital media brand with significant market penetration in Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte , and plans to expand nationally in 2026.

“This is about legacy, culture, and impact,” says co-founder Joseph Ellick.“We're not just rebuilding a brand. We're creating an ecosystem for the next generation of storytellers, tastemakers, and cultural innovators.”

With 80,000+ daily radio listeners , 400,000+ app downloads , and an expansive digital footprint across platforms, Unique Platforms Media Group is leveraging audience insight, brand storytelling, and emerging tech to build a creator-first model for the future of content.

Key Pillars of the Relaunch:







Highly Unique Radio – A digital-first, app-based radio station rooted in community storytelling, independent music, and live broadcasting. Stations in Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte, it doubles as an incubator for emerging radio hosts, podcasters, and DJs , supported by exclusive app content and brand sponsorships.









Highly Unique Magazine – Relaunching as a dedicated music media property focused on high-impact industry players and rising artists. It's a content-rich platform combining digital storytelling, short-form video, and editorial coverage that appeals to both creators and consumers.

HU Films – The in-house film production arm led by Highly Unique Founder Dwight Walker , who most recently produced the award-winning indie film “Ballin”. HU Films focuses on developing original IP, branded documentaries, and creator-led visual projects that push the boundaries of urban storytelling.



The Brand Vision: Create. Connect. Elevate.

Unique Platforms Media Group is redefining how niche culture and mainstream branding collide-positioning itself as a launchpad for creative talent while providing integrated opportunities for brand partners to engage with hyper-targeted, loyal communities.

“Our mission is to build a high-value platform for creators, radio hosts, designers, filmmakers, and writers-who are often overlooked in traditional media,” says Khalinah Ellick , Co-Founder.“This is about elevating the culture, but doing it with strategy, polish, and purpose.”

For Brands, Agencies & Cultural Investors

The relaunch opens the door for branded partnerships, sponsorship opportunities, live activations, and co-produced IP across audio, digital, and film. The company is currently in talks with several strategic partners to co-create original programming and talent-driven content.

For More Information: