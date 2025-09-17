Unique Platforms Media Group Relaunches“Highly Unique” Brand Ecosystem Bold New Era In Urban Media, Marketing, And Culture Begins
ATLANTA, GA - In a move that signals a seismic shift in urban media and branded content, Unique Platforms Media Group is officially relaunching its flagship properties under the Highly Unique banner, creating a dynamic, multi-platform ecosystem that spans music, media, digital radio, and film.
With a strategic focus on brand growth, content scalability, and creator empowerment, this relaunch positions the company as a new-school cultural agency meets media empire, built for Gen Z and millennial audiences who crave authenticity, representation, and connection.
From Legacy Brand to Scalable Media Powerhouse
Originally launched as a grassroots media platform, Highly Unique has evolved into a multi-city digital media brand with significant market penetration in Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte , and plans to expand nationally in 2026.
“This is about legacy, culture, and impact,” says co-founder Joseph Ellick.“We're not just rebuilding a brand. We're creating an ecosystem for the next generation of storytellers, tastemakers, and cultural innovators.”
With 80,000+ daily radio listeners , 400,000+ app downloads , and an expansive digital footprint across platforms, Unique Platforms Media Group is leveraging audience insight, brand storytelling, and emerging tech to build a creator-first model for the future of content.
Key Pillars of the Relaunch:
-
Highly Unique Radio – A digital-first, app-based radio station rooted in community storytelling, independent music, and live broadcasting. Stations in Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte, it doubles as an incubator for emerging radio hosts, podcasters, and DJs , supported by exclusive app content and brand sponsorships.
-
Highly Unique Magazine – Relaunching as a dedicated music media property focused on high-impact industry players and rising artists. It's a content-rich platform combining digital storytelling, short-form video, and editorial coverage that appeals to both creators and consumers.
HU Films – The in-house film production arm led by Highly Unique Founder Dwight Walker , who most recently produced the award-winning indie film “Ballin”. HU Films focuses on developing original IP, branded documentaries, and creator-led visual projects that push the boundaries of urban storytelling.
The Brand Vision: Create. Connect. Elevate.
Unique Platforms Media Group is redefining how niche culture and mainstream branding collide-positioning itself as a launchpad for creative talent while providing integrated opportunities for brand partners to engage with hyper-targeted, loyal communities.
“Our mission is to build a high-value platform for creators, radio hosts, designers, filmmakers, and writers-who are often overlooked in traditional media,” says Khalinah Ellick , Co-Founder.“This is about elevating the culture, but doing it with strategy, polish, and purpose.”
For Brands, Agencies & Cultural Investors
The relaunch opens the door for branded partnerships, sponsorship opportunities, live activations, and co-produced IP across audio, digital, and film. The company is currently in talks with several strategic partners to co-create original programming and talent-driven content.
For More Information:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment