Doctor Otto Placik Becomes The First Plastic Surgeon In Illinois To Offer Beautifirm Laser Skin Tightening

Dr. Otto J. Placik, a board-certified plastic surgeon, has introduced BeautiFirm, a new advancement in laser skin tightening and body contouring, marking another first in Illinois.

First to Introduce BeautiFirm to Illinois

BeautiFirm is a handheld accessory for Alma's BeautiFill system that uses a 1470 nm diode laser to deliver precise, controlled heat to the deeper layers of the skin. The technology stimulates collagen production, promotes skin contraction, and enhances firmness. The device's temperature monitoring ensures accurate energy delivery for safe and effective outcomes.

The procedure is minimally invasive, performed in-office under local anesthesia, and often combined with laser-assisted liposuction for enhanced results. With minimal downtime, patients typically return to daily activities within days.

Dr. Placik is the first board-certified plastic surgeon in Illinois to adopt this technology.

Case Example: 23-Year-Old Patient Sees Early Results

In a recent case, a 23-year-old patient sought treatment for fullness under the chin and neck. The procedure included:



Laser liposuction of the neck

Fat transfer to the chin

BeautiFirm laser skin tightening (five minutes of treatment time) Laser liposuction of anterior axillary fold (“armpit fat”)

Nine days after surgery, the patient showed minimal swelling and bruising. Results are expected to improve over three months as collagen remodeling continues.

Nine days after surgery, the patient showed minimal swelling and bruising. Results are expected to improve over three months as collagen remodeling continues.

Expanding Treatment Options

Beyond the chin and neck, BeautiFirm can be applied to the arms, abdomen, thighs, and areas with stubborn fat such as the armpits. Patients benefit from improved skin tightening, body contouring, and confidence.

Dr. Placik's adoption of BeautiFirm aligns with his commitment to offering patients safe, evidence-based solutions.

Why Patients Choose Dr. Otto Placik

With decades of experience and thousands of successful procedures, Dr. Placik has earned recognition as a plastic surgeon in Chicago. His patients consistently describe him as approachable, thorough, and precise.

By being the first to introduce BeautiFirm to Illinois, Dr. Placik continues to provide cutting-edge treatments to patients who seek natural-looking outcomes and minimal downtime.

About Dr. Otto Placik

Dr. Otto J. Placik is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Chicago, Illinois. He specializes in body contouring and facial aesthetics.

