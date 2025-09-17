Veep Launches EWA 2.0 And Announces First Global Partnership With Nudge

London/New York/Miami - September 17th, 2025 - Veep, a leading AI-powered software company, today unveiled its patent-pending technology that defines the next generation of Earned Wage Access (EWA 2.0). This breakthrough innovation is designed to transform how employees access their wages by combining flexibility, compliance, and financial wellbeing into one global solution.

With risk and pricing models alongside compliance analysis at the employee level, Veep's EWA 2.0 represents the future of earned wage access. The platform is laser-focused on providing workers with access to their pay and tips when they need them-regardless of where in the world they work-while ensuring responsible safeguards are in place.

Veep is focused on;

. Global reach with local relevance – Delivering solutions adaptable to local laws and employee needs.

. Compliance and duty of care – Embedding safeguards to protect both employers and employees.

. Innovation for employee wellbeing – Leveraging cutting-edge technology, including Veep's real-time affordability scoring (VeepGuard), to deliver fair, transparent, and life-improving benefits.

This disruptive approach has already generated global attention, earning Veep invitations to events and interviews with leading journalists exploring the evolution of the EWA sector.

Strategic Partnership with nudge

Veep has announced a global partnership with nudge, the world's leading financial education provider with operations in more than 160 countries. With a community of over two million users worldwide, nudge has a proven track record of improving financial health and driving benefits engagement at scale across diverse and distributed workforces.

How does it work? Every employee receives timely, personalized guidance to make better money choices, strengthen their financial wellbeing , and maximize the use of available benefits, supporting not only themselves but also their families.

Accessible everywhere, nudge delivers equitable and compliant financial education tailored to local contexts while maintaining a consistent global standard.

At the organizational level, nudge provides powerful data and insights into employee needs, wants, and behaviours, enabling smarter HR decision-making, more relevant benefits, and stronger program adoption.

Together VEEP and nudge are combining next-generation financial solutions with impartial, personalized education.

Backed by Black Dragon Capital

Veep is proudly backed by Black Dragon Capital , a growth-oriented private equity firm with a proven track record in fintech and HR technology. This partnership ensures Veep has the strategic guidance and capital strength to scale globally with confidence.

Executive Quotes

Jeff Miller, VP of US, nudge

“Making the most of your money is tough, no matter where you live or work. At nudge, we believe everyone deserves clear, impartial education to feel more confident and in control of their finances. With Veep's anticipated growth and market reach, many more people around the globe will be building their financial knowledge, skills, and confidence.”

Sharon Kirby-Wright, Global Partnerships Director, Veep

"I have long been a fan of nudge and watched them grow both their reach and reputation over the last 6 years. This makes them the perfect partner for Veep as we expand our global footprint. We are excited to offer EWA via Veep 2.0 now with nudge embedded in our solution too.

About Veep Software

Veep is an AI-powered platform redefining Anytime Wage Access. Built on patent pending AI models, Veep delivers real-time, behavior-based wage access that puts financial health, safety, and compliance first. Designed to integrate seamlessly with employers, banks, and credit unions, Veep empowers people with secure, responsible access to their earnings, helps employers improve retention and job satisfaction, and enables banks and credit unions to stay competitive against fintech disruptors by offering smarter, AI-driven wage access solutions through trusted channels. As an AI company focused on financial wellness, Veep is setting a new standard for smarter, safer wage access.

About Black Dragon CapitalSM

Black Dragon CapitalSM, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.