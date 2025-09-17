“Blood On The Mountain” By Kristian Daniels Receives The Esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Acclaimed author Kristian Daniels has been honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for his powerful novel Blood on the Mountain, a deeply emotional coming-of-age story that confronts identity, faith, family conflict, and the painful realities of bullying with unflinching honesty.

Blood on the Mountain follows Noah Bailey, a young man trapped in a home bound by rigid religious dogma, where silence is survival and self-expression feels dangerous. When Noah meets Joshua Taylor, a kind, fearless stranger who sees him for who he truly is, he dares to imagine freedom and love for the first time. But as betrayal, secrets, and danger rise from the past, Noah must find the courage to confront his darkest fears, fight for love, and uncover truths that others would rather keep buried.

In awarding the honor, Literary Titan praised the novel as“a deeply personal coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of family conflict, small-town traditions, and the slow unraveling of childhood innocence. Through Noah's eyes, we see the sting of bullying, the quiet terror of not fitting in, and the tentative steps toward self-discovery both in terms of identity and sexuality... It's a moving, sometimes difficult, but ultimately hopeful read.”

With its piercing emotional depth and unapologetic exploration of identity, Blood on the Mountain stands as a vital contribution to LGBTQ literature, resonating with anyone who has struggled to find their place in a world that demands conformity.

About the Author

Kristian Daniels is an award-winning author who fearlessly explores the theme of identity in his works, with a strong focus on LGBTQ experiences and bullying issues. Daniels began writing plays and short stories as a teenager but only recently dedicated himself to writing full-time, debuting with his first novel, Stolen Heart. With his fiction, he immerses readers in stories of psychological depth and emotional authenticity, exploring what it means to love selflessly and the profound importance of staying true to oneself.

Through novels like Blood on the Mountain, Daniels brings to light the struggles and triumphs of those navigating love, acceptance, and the courage to live authentically. His work continues to resonate with readers seeking heartfelt, character-driven stories that champion resilience, hope, and the power of identity.