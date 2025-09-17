Award-Winning Fantasy Adventure“Chronicles Of A Timebound Warrior” Claims The Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Author Lynn Westhoff's debut fantasy novel, Chronicles of a Timebound Warrior, has been honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award , adding to its growing list of accolades and cementing its place as a must-read in fantasy and paranormal romance.

From its opening duel to its epic battles with dragons and dark forces, Chronicles of a Timebound Warrior has captivated readers with its unique blend of romance, portal fantasy, and sword-and-sorcery adventure. The Literary Titan Review praised the book as“a sweeping fantasy that mixes Elven honor, dragon lore, portal magic, and tangled relationships across kingdoms,” further calling it“loud, passionate, and unpredictable... for fans who want to feel every battle in their bones and every stolen kiss in their chest.”

The novel follows Anwen, an elf paladin, who is unexpectedly thrust into a medieval human realm through a mysterious time portal. There she meets Ashton, a paladin knight, and together they face warriors, dragons, and sinister forces seeking domination. At the heart of this richly woven tale lies Anwen's struggle to balance love, friendship, and newfound magical power against the relentless tide of darkness threatening to consume their world.

Since its release, the book has made waves, achieving Amazon Top 100 Best Seller status in three categories , earning a 5-star Literary Titan review , the Global Book Award Bronze Medal , and recognition as a 2025 American Fiction Awards Finalist . With its gripping action, passionate romance, and layered world-building, Chronicles of a Timebound Warrior continues to enchant fantasy lovers across the globe.

Chronicles of a Timebound Warrior is available now in print and digital editions on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Readers eager for a story brimming with duels, dragons, and destiny will not want to miss this award-winning fantasy adventure.

Click here to jump straight into the action and start reading for free on Amazon.

About the Author

Lynn Westhoff is a former Army Nurse and SICU Clinical Leader/Educator who now channels her energy into writing fantasy paranormal romance, where warriors clash, dragons argue, and magic tends to singe someone's hair. Her debut novel, Chronicles of a Timebound Warrior, became an Amazon Top 100 Best Seller in three categories and has garnered international acclaim, including the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, a Global Book Award Bronze Medal, and recognition as a finalist in the 2025 American Fiction Awards.

Westhoff is passionate about creating strong heroines and weaving action-packed, witty, and emotionally charged stories. Outside of writing, she enjoys horseback riding, fast cars, motorcycles, sketching, gardening, playing guitar, and late-night gaming raids in World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2. She lives with her loyal dog, Shoo Boo, who is certain he could chase a dragon if given the chance.

To learn more about Lynn Westhoff , explore her books, and dive into her blog where she shares behind-the-scenes insights, author updates, and musings on fantasy and romance, visit her official website at lynnwesthoff .