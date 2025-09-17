Capelli USA Debuts The Stradivari 52 In The United States

MENAFN - GetNews) This highly sought after new model features the ultimate in RIB design and innovation







The team at Capelli USA is pleased to announce the official debut of the Stradivari 52 in the United States, bringing these incredibly designed capelli boats stateside for the first time.

According to a spokesperson for Capelli USA,“The Capelli Stradivari 52 is like a Rolls Royce on the water because of how smooth it handles all the waves.”







This 52-foot long luxury Capelli for sale features the ultimate in craftsmanship as evidenced by its exquisite design and incredible performance. The Stradivari 52 was inspired by Stradivarius violins and offers a lavish cabin, spacious deck, and thought-out details at every turn. Its 16-foot beam makes the Stradivari 52 able to easily accommodate 20 people.

The Stradivari 52 boasts a 2400 horsepower rating for amazing performance. With the best in technology onboard, the Capelli Stradivari 52 boasts an advanced design that is sure to turn the heads of everyone on the water. The electrical system features electronic battery switches, 6 service batteries, a 230 volt system with plugs, USB charging ports in all rooms, and more. As for plumbing, a 79 gallon fresh water tank and 16 gallon septic tank are standard. Furthermore, 489 gallons of fuel can be held in the tank to ensure that plenty of fun is to be had aboard these rib boats for sale .







These exciting new yacht tenders bring together some of the most tried and true traditions and staples of seafaring with the future, offering artisan-crafted features and amenities alongside modern design. Optional equipment is available, including air conditioning, bimini tops, hand showers on the bow area, Nespresso coffee machines with current inverters, stern ladders, underwater lights, upgraded audio systems, and more.

Right now, Capelli USA looks forward to bringing the Stradivari 52 luxury ribs to anyone in the U.S. who is looking for an unparalleled experience on the water to explore this new design. Learn more now by visiting

ABOUT CAPELLI USA

Capelli USA brings the legacy of beautifully crafted Cantieri Capelli boats to the United States.