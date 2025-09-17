Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market Poised To Register A CAGR Of ~8.33% By 2032 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market"The fetal & neonatal care equipment market is experiencing sustained growth, driven by the rising global burden of preterm births, increasing neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions, and advancements in life-saving technologies for newborns. Preterm and low-birth-weight infants remain highly vulnerable, requiring specialized monitoring, respiratory support, and thermal regulation, which is fueling demand for advanced neonatal care solutions worldwide.

Innovations such as non-invasive monitoring systems, advanced neonatal ventilators, smart incubators, phototherapy devices, and portable fetal monitors are transforming the clinical landscape. These next-generation technologies are designed to improve survival rates, enhance early detection of complications, and provide precision-based neonatal care while reducing the risk of long-term health issues. The integration of digital health, AI-driven monitoring, and remote connectivity is further accelerating adoption across developed and emerging healthcare markets.

Despite favorable growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of advanced equipment, unequal access in low- and middle-income countries, and infrastructure limitations in resource-constrained settings. However, with growing awareness of neonatal health, government-led initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure, and ongoing R&D investments, the fetal & neonatal care equipment market is expected to expand significantly through 2032.

DelveInsight's Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market Insights report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and future market dynamics, key growth drivers, barriers, regulatory landscape, and competitive environment. The report also highlights company profiles, product pipelines, and strategic developments that are shaping the trajectory of the global market through 2032.

Key Takeaways from the Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market Report

. The fetal and neonatal care equipment market was valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% to reach USD 15.62 billion by 2032.

. As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global fetal & neonatal care equipment market during the forecast period.

. Notable fetal & neonatal care equipment companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE HealthCare, Getinge, Siemens Healthineers AG, Arjo, Masimo, VYAIRE, Hamilton Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Ibis Medical, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, SonoScape Medical Corp., MedGyn Products, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Nonin, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Pulsenmore Ltd., Ambu A/S, and several others are currently operating in the fetal & neonatal care equipment market.

. In March 2025, GE HealthCare launched a new AI-powered fetal monitoring platform designed to integrate maternal-fetal data into electronic medical records, enabling real-time labor decision support.

. In February 2025, Natus Medical introduced an advanced neonatal brain monitoring device enhanced with new EEG capabilities for Level III NICUs across major U.S. hospitals.

Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Overview

Fetal and neonatal care equipment is essential for monitoring and supporting the health of unborn and newborn babies, especially those at risk or born prematurely. Key devices include fetal heart rate monitors, which track the baby's heartbeat during pregnancy, and incubators, which provide a controlled environment for premature infants. Neonatal ventilators support breathing in babies with respiratory difficulties, while bilirubinometers help diagnose jaundice by measuring bilirubin levels. Other equipment such as neonatal thermometers, pulse oximeters, and phototherapy units play crucial roles in ensuring the well-being of infants in critical care settings. These tools are vital for early detection and intervention, improving survival rates and long-term health outcomes.

Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the fetal and neonatal care equipment market in 2024, driven by rising preterm births, increased congenital anomalies, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. According to the CDC, nearly 380,000 preterm births and 120,000 cases of congenital anomalies occur annually in the U.S., highlighting the need for advanced care solutions. The region's robust healthcare system and access to cutting-edge technology support the widespread use of high-quality fetal and neonatal care equipment.

Technological advancements, such as AI integration, are further propelling market growth. In April 2024, GE HealthCare launched the Voluson Signature 20 and 18 ultrasound systems, which use AI to enhance fetal heart assessments by up to 48%. Samsung also introduced the HERA W10 Elite ultrasound system in February 2023, capable of visualizing fetal heart and brain as early as eight weeks through advanced imaging.

Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market Dynamics

The growing incidence of preterm births is a key driver for the fetal and neonatal care equipment market. According to UNICEF (2023), around 15 million babies, or one in ten, are born prematurely worldwide each year. BLISS UK (2024) reports over 13 million preterm births annually, with the highest rates in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia. In Australia, nearly 1 in 12 babies are born prematurely, and the rate is even higher for Aboriginal babies, while in Canada, around 25,000 preterm births occur annually (Statistique Canada, 2024). This rising trend is fueling demand for advanced fetal and neonatal care equipment to detect risk factors and provide early interventions, such as monitoring uterine contractions and fetal distress, which improve neonatal outcomes.

The increasing prevalence of congenital anomalies is also driving market growth. The WHO (2023) estimates that 8 million newborns worldwide are born with birth defects each year, with a majority in low- and middle-income countries. Early detection through ultrasound systems is vital for identifying conditions like heart defects, cleft lip, and spina bifida, further boosting the need for advanced equipment.

In response, industry leaders are developing innovative devices. For example, Samsung launched the HERA Z20 in September 2024, an ultrasound system with AI-powered diagnostic assistance for OB&GYN applications. GE HealthCare's Novii+ Wireless Patch Solution, cleared by the FDA in February 2024, offers real-time, noninvasive monitoring of maternal and fetal health. Despite these advancements, challenges like the risk of nosocomial infections and equipment limitations could hinder market growth.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market CAGR: ~8.33%

Key Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Companies: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE HealthCare, Getinge, Siemens Healthineers AG, Arjo, Masimo, VYAIRE, Hamilton Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Ibis Medical, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, SonoScape Medical Corp., MedGyn Products, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Nonin, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Pulsenmore Ltd., Ambu A/S, and others.

Fetal & Neonatal Care Equipment Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Usability: Fetal Care Equipment {Ultrasound Systems, Fetal Dopplers, Fetal MRI Systems, Fetal Monitors, and Others} and Neonatal Care Equipment {Infant Warmers, Neonatal Ventilators, Neonatal Resuscitators, Infant SpO2 Sensors, Integrated Monitoring Systems, and Others}.

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and others.

Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

