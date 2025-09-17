Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin-Structure Infection (ABSSSI) Market: Insights Into Epidemiology, Treatments, And Key Companies Micurx, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Cubist Pharmaceuticals LLC, Nabr

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection (ABSSSI) Market"As per secondary analysis, ABSSSI accounted for almost 870,000 hospital admissions in the United States in 2004 which represents an increase of almost 30% in the incidence of this diagnosis over a 4-year period.

Emerging therapies for acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infections (ABSSSI), including DALVANCE (dalbavancin), ORBACTIV, MRX-4, ZEVTERA (ceftobiprole), and others, are anticipated to drive growth in the ABSSSI market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has published a new report titled“Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034”, providing a comprehensive analysis of the condition, including historical and projected epidemiology and market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Discover about the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market report @

Some of the key facts of the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Report:



In April 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infections (ABSSSI) in adults. This approval provides healthcare providers with an additional option for addressing serious infections caused by a range of bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Zevtera received priority review, fast track, and qualified infectious disease product designations from the FDA, highlighting its potential to meet unmet medical needs in ABSSSI treatment. Approval was based on data from four randomized controlled trials, in which 91.3% of patients receiving Zevtera achieved an early clinical response (within 48–72 hours), compared with 88.1% in the comparator group.

Earlier, in July 2021, the FDA approved AbbVie's DALVANCE (dalbavancin) for treating ABSSSI in pediatric patients, including newborns. MRSA-related hospitalizations were highest among the elderly, with 360.8 stays per 100,000 patients over 65 years, over three times higher than other age groups. Rates for other groups included 114.7 per 100,000 infants, 19.2 per 100,000 children aged 1–17, 58.1 per 100,000 adults aged 18–44, and 111.5 per 100,000 adults aged 45–64.

Historical data indicate that ABSSSI accounted for nearly 870,000 hospital admissions in the U.S. in 2004, reflecting a ~30% increase over four years. Between 2005 and 2011, adult ABSSSI admissions increased by 17.3%, with patients predominantly male (50.8%), white (60.3%), and a mean age of 55.7 years. The ABSSSI market is expected to evolve with new treatment options, regulatory changes, and shifts in healthcare spending, potentially increasing competition among pharmaceutical companies and improving patient outcomes. Key players, including DALVANCE (dalbavancin), ORBACTIV, MRX-4, ZEVTERA (ceftobiprole), and others, are actively developing new therapies. Promising treatments under investigation, such as DALVANCE, ORBACTIV, MRX-4, and Zevtera, are expected to further enhance the ABSSSI treatment landscape.

Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Overview

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection (ABSSSI) refers to a group of bacterial infections that affect the skin and underlying soft tissues. The severity of these infections can vary, typically presenting with symptoms such as redness, warmth, localized swelling, and sometimes pus formation. The most common causative pathogens include Staphylococcus aureus (including MRSA strains), Streptococcus pyogenes, as well as other Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Outlook

Treatment of ABSSSI aims to relieve symptoms, enhance quality of life, halt disease progression, and prevent recurrence. Initial therapy typically involves oral antibiotics targeting streptococcal infections, particularly in cases of cellulitis. However, the increasing prevalence of MRSA has necessitated adjustments in treatment strategies. For mild, non-purulent infections, commonly used antibiotics include penicillin, amoxicillin, amoxicillin-clavulanate, dicloxacillin, cephalexin, and clindamycin.

For MRSA-related infections, both oral and intravenous options are available, including sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim, clindamycin, minocycline, doxycycline, vancomycin, daptomycin, linezolid, ceftaroline, and telavancin. These MRSA-specific antibiotics are particularly important when infections result from penetrating trauma, such as intravenous drug use. Selection and duration of therapy are guided by infection severity, patient characteristics, and patterns of antibiotic resistance.

Newer antibiotics, including DALVANCE, ORBACTIV, and SIVEXTRO, have been developed to target MRSA, offering long half-lives that allow less frequent dosing and improve patient adherence. Oritavancin, a lipoglycopeptide with a novel mechanism of action, provides an additional option with single-dose administration, broad-spectrum coverage-including MRSA-and the potential to simplify treatment and enhance compliance.

Ongoing research continues to advance ABSSSI management, aiming to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare burdens. According to DelveInsight, the ABSSSI market is expected to undergo significant evolution between 2020 and 2034.

Discover how the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market is rising in the coming years

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin-Structure Infection Marketed Drugs



DALVANCE (dalbavancin) : ABBVIE /Durata Therapeutics ORBACTIV: Melinta Therapeutics

Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Emerging Drugs



MRX-4: MicuRx ZEVTERA (ceftobiprole): Basilea Pharmaceutica

Scope of the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Companies: MicuRx, Basilea pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Cubist Pharms LLC, Nabriva Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Durata Therapeutics, and others

Key Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Therapies: DALVANCE (dalbavancin), ORBACTIV, MRX-4, ZEVTERA (ceftobiprole), and others

Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Therapeutic Assessment: Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection current marketed and Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection emerging therapies

Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Dynamics: Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market drivers and Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Access and Reimbursement

To know what's more in our Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection report, visit

Key benefits of the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Report:

Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Epidemiology and Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market.

Got queries? Click here to know more about the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection

9. Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Emerging Therapies

12. Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Click here to read more about Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Market Outlook 2034

Related Reports:

Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Pipeline Insights, DelveInsight

"Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection market. A detailed picture of the Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Acute bacterial skin and skin-structure infection treatment guidelines.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.