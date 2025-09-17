Dow Jumps 260 Points As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Decline

New York, Sept 17 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the largest of the major U.S. stock indices, rose Wednesday, climbing 260 points to reach 46,018 points.In contrast, the Nasdaq composite index, which is heavily focused on technology, fell 72 points to 22,261 points. The S&P 500 index also dropped, losing approximately 6 points to close at 6,600 points.Meanwhile, the price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil saw a slight decline, settling at $63.97 per barrel.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.