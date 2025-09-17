KP3993 Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update
Mr. Ying Kit Lau, has over 20 years experience in financing and accounting in China, Hong Kong and Canada. He is the director of finance and investor relations and the Company Secretary of Dalipal Holdings Limited which is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He is currently also an independent non-executive director of four companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Ying Kit Lau has previously worked as the CFO, Company Secretary and independent non-executive director in certain listed companies in Hong Kong and Canada. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a master's degree in finance from City University of Hong Kong.
Annual General Meeting
The last annual general meeting of its shareholders the Company held was on May 2, 2023. The Company has scheduled to hold an annual and special meeting of the shareholders (the " Meeting ") on October 17, 2025 at Suite 635, Bay Adelaide Centre, 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, at 10:00 a.m. (EST) to:
- increase the number of directors of the Company to four and elect the current directors of the Company; re-appoint MNP LLP as the auditors of the Company; approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan; approve and confirm all corporate actions of the Company since May 2, 2023 that require shareholders' approval; and to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting.
Additional information regarding the Meeting will be provided in the management information circular to be distributed to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.
For more information, please contact:
John Gravelle, CEO
Phone: (604) 488-8878
Email: ...
