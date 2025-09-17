Dr. Javier Paz Recognized As The ZAGA-Certified Dentist In Cancun

Prime Advanced Dentistry - Dental Clinic Cancun

Dr. Javier Paz ZAGA-Certified Dentist in Cancun

Dr. Javier Paz - Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in Cancun, Mexico

Prime Advanced Dentistry Becomes the Exclusive ZAGA Center in the Region

- Dr. Javier Paz

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Javier Paz of Prime Advanced Dentistry remains Cancun's only ZAGA-certified implant specialist , offering patients exclusive access to revolutionary dental rehabilitation techniques unavailable elsewhere in the region. The specialized certification, earned through intensive training in complex implant procedures, allows Dr. Paz to treat challenging cases that traditional methods cannot address, giving local patients advanced treatment options without traveling abroad.

The ZAGA (Zygoma Anatomy-Guided Approach) certification is an international distinction granted to select clinics and specialists with proven expertise in advanced zygomatic implant treatments. Each ZAGA Center is chosen for its excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care. With only one certified center per region, Dr. Paz and Prime Advanced Dentistry represent the highest standard of care for patients requiring full-mouth rehabilitation and complex implant cases in Cancun.

A Standout Professional in Dentistry

Dr. Javier Paz is a renowned oral and maxillofacial surgeon with over 12 years of specialized experience in implantology, zygomatic implants, digital planning, bone regeneration, and aesthetic restorations. He earned his dental degree and surgical specialty at the prestigious Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and complemented his training with a Master's Degree in Healthcare Management, combining clinical mastery with strategic innovation in dental care.

In addition to leading his practice, he is also an active member of professional associations, including the Mexican Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AMCBMF), the Mexican Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (COMF), and the ZAGA Centers Global Network.

Prime Advanced Dentistry – ZAGA Center Cancun

Located in Cancun's renowned Hotel Zone, Prime Advanced Dentistry provides international and local patients with cutting-edge dental treatments at modern facilities. As the only ZAGA-certified center in Cancun, Prime Advanced Dentistry specializes in:

. Zygomatic and dental implants

. Full-mouth rehabilitation

. Digital planning and guided surgery

. Advanced bone regeneration techniques

. High-quality aesthetic restorations

By joining the ZAGA Centers Network, Prime Advanced Dentistry continues its mission of transforming smiles through precision, innovation, and patient-centered care.

“Becoming the only ZAGA Center in Cancun is not just a recognition of our expertise, but also a responsibility to deliver the highest level of implantology care for our patients,” said Dr. Javier Paz.“We are proud to bring world-class dental solutions to Cancun and to serve patients from around the globe with trust and excellence.”

Contact Information

Prime Advanced Dentistry – ZAGA Center Cancun

Blvd. Kukulcan km 7.5-km 7.8, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Toll-Free: +1 (888) 262-6718 | +1 (888) 735-6103

Office: +52 (998) 387-0243

Mon-Fri: 9:00 – 18:00 | Sat: 9:00 – 14:00 | Sun: Closed

Eduardo H.

Prime Advanced Dentistry

+1 888-262-6718

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Prime Advanced Dentistry - Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Mexico

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.