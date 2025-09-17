Purple Heart Homes And The Home Depot Foundation Celebrate 1,000Th Project Together With Renovations For Army Veteran In Villa Rica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIilla Rica, Ga., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes has celebrated the completion of its 1,000th project with The Home Depot Foundation, marking a major milestone in their shared mission to improve the lives of Veterans nationwide. The project honored U.S. Army Veteran Wendell Hill with critical home renovations in Villa Rica, Georgia.

To commemorate this milestone, both organizations gathered to celebrate Mr. Hill and his family at the Veteran's home on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, along with dozens of volunteers from Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force.

The Hill project is one of many that showcase the powerful partnership between Purple Heart Homes and The Home Depot Foundation, which began in 2012. Since then, the Foundation's funding and the hands-on support of Team Depot volunteers have allowed Purple Heart Homes to provide safe, accessible housing solutions for thousands of Veterans. This project is one of hundreds happening throughout the nation during the Foundation's Celebration of Service , its annual veterans service campaign focused on helping veterans secure safe and accessible housing solutions.

“Reaching our 1,000th project with The Home Depot Foundation is far more than a milestone; it represents 1,000 Veterans and families whose homes, lives and futures have been restored,” said John Gallina, CEO and co-founder of Purple Heart Homes.“With the unwavering support of The Home Depot Foundation and the hands-on dedication of Team Depot volunteers, we've been able to deliver a life-changing impact for Veterans nationwide. This milestone is a testament to what happens when purpose-driven organizations unite. Together we are healing hearts one home at a time.”

For Hill and his family, the project rebuilt the north wall of their home, widened doorways for wheelchair access, repaired flooring and plumbing and underpinned the house. Volunteers also assembled patio furniture and a grill, completed essential maintenance projects and landscaped

the property. For the first time since 2024, Hill was able to leave his bedroom without barriers.

“We're honored to serve our nation's heroes alongside Purple Heart Homes, one of our long-standing nonprofit partners whose dedication to Veterans aligns so well with our mission,” said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation.“Tens of thousands of Home Depot associates are Veterans, active-duty service members or military spouses, so giving back to Veterans is deeply personal to us and rooted in our values.”

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $600 million in Veteran causes and has committed to donating $750 million by 2030. Its partnership with Purple Heart Homes extends across a variety of initiatives, including serving as the primary funder of the Tiny Home Program.

###

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa .

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit supported by The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $550 million in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

Attachments



Purple Heart Homes and The Home Depot Foundation Celebrate 1,000th Project Together State Government in Attendance

CONTACT: Cindy Purple Heart Homes 704-682-3363 ...