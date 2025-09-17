Thor Urbana's Siari Poised To Set New Standard For Eco-Luxury Living In Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Urbana, a leading real estate investment and development company in Mexico, is proud to reintroduce Siari, the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences and Hotel in Riviera Nayarit. The development is now approaching delivery with first residences scheduled for late 2025.

Perched on oceanfront cliffs within Nauka, an 900-acre private enclave, Siari combines 34 private residences with a 90-room Ritz-Carlton Reserve Hotel, blending luxury living with the region's rich culture and natural beauty. Designed by Bernardi + Peschard Arquitectura, the residences feature open-air layouts, panoramic sea views, and locally sourced art, textiles, and finishes inspired by Mexico's heritage. Floorplans include four- and five-bedroom homes.

“Riviera Nayarit is truly one of Mexico's crown jewels,” said Jaime Fasja, Co-CEO of Thor Urbana.“With Siari, we are crafting a nature-driven residential experience that seamlessly blends the region's rich culture, a deep commitment to conservation, and the world-class, personalized service that the Ritz-Carlton Reserve is renowned for.”

“Siari represents the culmination of Thor Urbana's commitment to creating world-class, culturally immersive luxury experiences,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group.“This project embodies our vision for sustainable, high-end living that celebrates the natural surroundings; and when combined with the legendary Ritz-Carlton Reserve service, it sets a new standard for luxury living in Latin America.”

Residents and hotel guests will enjoy an 18-hole Tom Fazio golf course, meditation glass house, whale cove, star-gazing observatory, jungle trails, a world-class spa, fitness center, and curated adventure experiences complete the offering. Located just 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Siari provides owners with unparalleled privacy, connectivity, and access to Ritz-Carlton Reserve's exclusive experiences worldwide.

About Thor Urbana: Thor Urbana is a leading real estate development and investment company in Mexico. Through a vertically integrated platform, the company specializes in the search, acquisition, development, operation, repositioning, marketing and sale of various institutional-quality real estate projects including industrial buildings, luxury hotels, residential communities, corporate offices and shopping centers located in the country's premier industrial markets, major cities and tourist destinations. Thor Urbana has a portfolio of more than 2.7 million square meters in different strategic locations in Mexico and abroad, such as Saltillo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Playa del Carmen, Cancun, Merida, Metepec, Los Cabos, Tulum, San Luis Potosi, Tijuana, Riviera Nayarit, Belize, among others.

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge.

