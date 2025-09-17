Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability Of Proxy Materials And Audited Financial Statements For The 2023 And 2024 Fiscal Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EGRX) (the“Company” or“Eagle”) today announced the availability of proxy materials for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled to be held virtually on October 17, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company is delivering a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (“Notice”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2025. The proxy materials relating to the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including the Notice, proxy information statement and proxy card, are available at and . In addition, the Company's audited financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, are available at .

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle's oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle's website at

