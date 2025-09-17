Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability Of Proxy Materials And Audited Financial Statements For The 2023 And 2024 Fiscal Years
The Company is delivering a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (“Notice”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2025. The proxy materials relating to the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including the Notice, proxy information statement and proxy card, are available at and . In addition, the Company's audited financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, are available at .
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle's oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle's website at
Investor Relations Contact
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- XXKK Exchange Strengthens AML And KYC Systems To Elevate Compliance Standards
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
CommentsNo comment