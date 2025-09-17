Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.43 Per Common Share


2025-09-17 04:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.43 per common share dividend for the third quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2025.

The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 29, 2025. This represents a $0.03 increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share and is the 143rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common stockholders.

About Great Southern Bank

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol“GSBC.”

CONTACT:

Kincade Ayers,
Investor Relations,
(616) 233-0500
...


MENAFN17092025004107003653ID1110076487

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search