Global Value Investment Corporation Named To PSN Top Guns List Of Best Performing Strategies For Q2 2025

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Value Investment Corporation (GVIC) announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q2 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"Q2 2025 combined unprecedented volatility with surprising resilience, requiring managers to demonstrate conviction and agility," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by navigating significant market leadership shifts, maintaining discipline during turbulence while capitalizing on opportunities. Their performance highlights the distinct value of active management in SMAs as markets responded to evolving economic conditions and policy changes."

GVIC's recognition across all three of its investment strategies reflects the firm's disciplined approach to value investing and its ability to identify opportunities where price dislocations create long-term value potential. The awards demonstrate the effectiveness of GVIC's investment philosophy over a multi-year period that emphasizes patience, disciplined fundamental analysis, and contrarian positioning.

"We are pleased that all three of our strategies received this recognition from PSN," said JP Geygan, CEO and President of GVIC. "Our approach emphasizes intensive fundamental research and patient capital deployment. While market conditions during the quarter tested many investment strategies, we maintained our focus on identifying undervalued securities with clear catalysts for value realization-the foundation of building generational wealth for our clients."

Through PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Global Value Investment Corporation's three investment strategies each earned PSN Top Guns 3-Year Category awards, meaning each strategy had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective strategy.

Concentrated Equity Value Strategy (CEVS):



3 Year – Micro Cap Universe 3 Year – US Value Universe

Total Return Value Strategy (TRVS):

3 Year – US Balanced Universe



Focused Fixed Income Value Strategy (FFIVS):



3 Year – Intermediate Maturity Universe 1 Quarter – Intermediate Maturity Universe

The Concentrated Equity Value Strategy focuses on capital concentration in a limited number of high-conviction equity investments, allowing GVIC's investment team to devote substantial time to understanding the determinants of long-term value realization. This approach leverages the firm's exhaustive knowledge of portfolio investments to create significant information advantages.

The Total Return Value Strategy applies value-oriented investment principles across a diversified portfolio of individual equity and corporate debt securities, and is designed to deliver long-term capital appreciation while managing risk through thoughtful asset allocation and security selection.

The Focused Fixed Income Value Strategy employs value-oriented investing principles that view debt securities as contractual claims on the cash flow and/or assets of an issuer, focusing on investments that offer both income and capital appreciation.

All three strategies reflect GVIC's belief that short-term market pricing inefficiencies create opportunities to deploy capital into securities with the potential to deliver outsized returns over a long-term investment horizon.

GVIC did not provide any compensation to PSN, Zephyr, or Informa Intelligence, Inc. for this ranking. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at .

About Global Value Investment Corporation

Global Value Investment Corporation is an investment management firm that deploys patient capital to build generational wealth. The firm was founded in 2007 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as a fundamental value manager with a long-term investment horizon.

GVIC provides investment research and portfolio management services to individual and institutional clients, primarily registered investment advisors and broker-dealers, through separately managed accounts and private fund investments.

Though still headquartered in Milwaukee, the firm has grown to attract employees and clients alike throughout the United States and around the world. GVIC's associates are dedicated to furthering the shared objectives of the firm and its clients.

As the firm has evolved, its commitment to disciplined, value-oriented investment principles has continued to anchor its philosophy and reward its stakeholders. The firm is 100% employee owned.

For more information about GVIC and its investment strategies, please visit GVIC's website: .

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view it online here .

Visit PSN online to learn more.

