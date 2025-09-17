Photronics To Participate In The 17Th Annual CEO Investor Summit During The Semicon West Industry Trade Show
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 7th, 2025
|Event Location:
| Arrogant Butcher Restaurant
2 E. Jefferson Street
Phoenix Arizona
The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a“round robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, the networking luncheon, and concluding with a cocktail reception.
The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Lasertec ADR (LSRCY), Photronics (PLAB), QuickLogic (QUIK) and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.
Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early as hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is September 26, 2025.
RSVP Contacts for 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025
To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please visit the CEO Summit Events website or contact either of the event co-chairs:
Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: ...
Claire E. McAdams
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: ...
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at .
