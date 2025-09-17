FRO Filing Of Half Yearly Report
The half yearly report can be downloaded from the Company's website or from the link below.
September 17, 2025
Frontline plc
Limassol, Cyprus.
Questions should be directed to:
Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Half Year Report 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
