- Elizabeth RobinsonROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HRPro Launches MyCarePro to Simplify COBRA, Medicare and Insurance Guidance.HRPro, a leader in human resources and benefits administration services, announced the launch of MyCarePro, a new division designed to provide concierge-style guidance for COBRA , Medicare, and individual health coverage needs.Powered by HRPro, MyCarePro offers a people-first approach to insurance navigation, providing brokers, employers, and individuals with expert, relationship-based support during key life transitions.“MyCarePro is about meeting people where they are with clarity, care, and trusted expertise,” said Elizabeth Robinson, agency director at MyCarePro.“From retirement planning to COBRA alternatives, we simplify the complex insurance process so people can make informed and confident decisions.”Key services include:. COBRA Concierge: Helping brokers and employers reduce risk, manage subsidies, and support former employees with thoughtful offboarding.. Medicare Education : Tailored guidance for employees still working, retirement transition support, and caregiver assistance.. Individual and Family Coverage: Personalized consultations to identify health insurance options.. Extra Protection Plans: Supplemental insurance options to enhance peace of mind.What sets MyCarePro apart is its combination of people-centric offboarding, white-glove COBRA administration, licensed insurance agents, and dedicated account management, without the impersonal call centers common in the industry.“With MyCarePro, brokers can expand their value proposition, employers can protect their brand reputation, and individuals can gain the peace of mind they deserve,” Robinson said. Future MyCarePro plans include offering 401(k) asset rollovers.For more information about MyCarePro and its services, visit

