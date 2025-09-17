Argentina's Milei Faces Rising Discontent, Echoing Regional Crisis Of Trust
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's President Javier Milei is losing support at a critical moment. A September survey by AtlasIntel shows 53.7 percent of Argentines now disapprove of him, the highest since he took office, while approval has dropped to 42.4 percent.
His party, La Libertad Avanza, still leads the Peronist opposition in October's midterms, but its advantage is now only half what it was in July. The decline comes after a corruption scandal involving Milei's sister and top aide, Karina Milei.
Prosecutors are investigating leaked audio, raids, and alleged bribes tied to state medical contracts. Reports suggest the scheme could have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars per month.
The Milei family denies wrongdoing and calls the case a smear, yet nearly six in ten Argentines think Karina should resign. The scandal has compounded political setbacks.
On September 7, Milei's party suffered a major defeat in Buenos Aires Province, Argentina's largest electoral district. The Peronist bloc, regrouped as Fuerza Patria, has been energized.
Governor Axel Kicillof has risen in popularity, surpassing Cristina Kirchner as the leading opposition figure. Beyond scandal, public frustration is rooted in economic hardship.
Construction and manufacturing have contracted for months, inflation remains high, and jobs are scarce. More than half of Argentines say the economy is in bad shape and expect it to worsen in the next six months.
Milei's rise was fueled by promises of radical change and a clean break from political privilege. Allegations against his sister, viewed as his closest gatekeeper, therefore strike at the heart of his credibility.
Approval and disapproval over recent months
July 25-28, 2025: 46 percent approve, 52 percent disapprove
August 20-25, 2025: 44 percent approve, 51.1 percent disapprove
September 10-14, 2025: 42.4 percent approve, 53.7 percent disapprove
Regional comparison
Milei's 53.7 percent disapproval is high, but not unprecedented in Latin America. Brazil's President Lula recently reached 56 percent disapproval, while Chile's Gabriel Boric has seen levels near 65 percent during crises.
Peru's Dina Boluarte fell to extreme lows with approval at only 3–10 percent. By contrast, Mexico 's Claudia Sheinbaum remains strongly popular with approval above 70 percent.
Milei's numbers place him in the higher range regionally, but the steady rise, combined with scandal and recession, makes his position especially fragile.
The October 26 midterms will decide if Milei can expand his presence in Congress to push through market reforms or if a strengthened Peronist bloc can block him.
Argentina's political balance is closely watched by investors, as the country's debt, stability, and role as a major grain exporter depend on the government's capacity to govern effectively.
