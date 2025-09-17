Azerbaijan Makes Its Debut At Australia's Tesselaar Tulip Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time in the history of the event, Azerbaijan has been officially represented at Tesselaar Tulip Festival held in Melbourne, Australia, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Members of the Azerbaijani diaspora from various cities across Australia took an active role in the festival. Their involvement was made possible with the support of the Committee and coordinated through the efforts of the Alliance of Australian-Azerbaijani Associations.

Within the framework of the festival, a dedicated Azerbaijani cultural corner was set up, drawing the attention of numerous visitors. The space showcased vibrant elements of Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, offering attendees a glimpse into the nation's traditional music and dance.

Performances by the AYTAY music band and the ADENA dance ensemble captivated audiences and left a lasting impression, bringing the spirit of Azerbaijani culture to life amid the tulip-filled fields of the festival.

The Tesselaar Tulip Festival is an annual, four-week event in Silvan, Victoria, Australia, to celebrate tulips and Dutch heritage with over a million blooms and Dutch-themed cultural experiences, including live entertainment and market stalls.

The family-run festival, which began in 1954, showcases more than 130 varieties of tulips across a 55-acre farm and offers cultural celebrations like a Dutch Weekend alongside other themed weekends and family-friendly activities.

The 2025 Tesselaar Tulip Festival features over 120 different tulip varieties across 55 acres of farmland.

The festival, which runs from mid-September to mid-October, includes live entertainment, food and market stalls, and themed weekends like Dutch Days, Turkish Days, etc.