Metsola Announces Head Of European Parliament Office In Ukraine

This was announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during a briefing with a Ukrinform correspondent at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

“The person who will be placed is here... His name is Maximilian Schroeder. His primary role will be to facilitate the ongoing support to the Verkhovna Rada. Also, in the context of Jean Monet dialogues, members of the European parliament will come here; There are also specific requests from a legislative perspective that the Ukrainian Parliament needs from us, and also from the security perspective – the support that we have been giving,” Metsola explained.

She added:“We take our institutional prerogatives very seriously. We have been from the very beginning at the forefront, saying that Ukraine should be closer and more integrated in the European Union, and this is one of those steps.”

During her visit to the EU Delegation building, which had been damaged by a Russian strike, Metsola emphasized that what she saw in Ukraine reflects the unwavering courage and resilience of Ukrainians in their fight against illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified aggression.

“My message today is one of solidarity, as well as full commitment and steadfast support for Ukraine, both financially and in humanitarian terms, and on its path to EU membership,” the European Parliament President said.

Earlier, Metsola announced during her speech at the Verkhovna Rada that the European Parliament will open a permanent representation in Kyiv. Such offices serve as a contact point to strengthen cooperation with national parliaments, civil society, and local partners.