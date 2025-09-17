Metsola Says Russia's Exit From Convention For Prevention Of Torture Worrying
“We will need to see how we're going to react to, but any withdrawal from international obligations, which have brought countries together with common values, countries that believe in what we believe in, whether that is democracy, whether this is protection or fundamental rights, whether that is protection of international law, are worrying and this will be something that we will continue to insist on,” Metsola said.Read also: Metsola : We are opening permanent representation of European Parliament in Kyi
Earlier, on September 17, the Russian State Duma denounced the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The corresponding submission was made by President Vladimir Putin on September 8.
During her visit to Kyiv, Metsola also announced the launch of a permanent European Parliament Office in Ukraine, which will be headed by Maximilian Schroeder.
