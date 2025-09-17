Drone Hits Gas Station In Poltava Region, Civilian Injured
“In Poltava district, a Russian UAV hit a gas station. The impact caused a fire,” he noted.
According to preliminary information, one person was injured.
“All relevant services are working on the scene,” Kohut added.Read also: Kherson region hit by Russian strikes: homes damaged, seven hurt, including mino
Earlier reports indicated that in Poltava region, falling debris from a Russian drone caused a fire at an industrial facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment