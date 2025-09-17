Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Hits Gas Station In Poltava Region, Civilian Injured

2025-09-17 03:10:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Volodymyr Kohut, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“In Poltava district, a Russian UAV hit a gas station. The impact caused a fire,” he noted.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

“All relevant services are working on the scene,” Kohut added.

Read also: Kherson region hit by Russian strikes: homes damaged, seven hurt, including mino

Earlier reports indicated that in Poltava region, falling debris from a Russian drone caused a fire at an industrial facility.

