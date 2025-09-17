Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reshetylova Highlights Top Challenge For Ukraine's Military Ombudsman

2025-09-17 03:10:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Olha Reshetylova, the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Families, during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“I think the most difficult - something I'm already encountering - is dealing with the despair, exhaustion, and fatigue of our service members,” Reshetylova said.

She added that there will be many challenges due to societal expectations regarding the effectiveness of the new structure, as well as the scale of systemic problems in the security and defense sector that will need to be addressed.

Regarding her potential appointment as Military Ombudsman, Reshetylova said the final decision rests solely with the President of Ukraine.

“I think there are many worthy candidates in Ukraine... For now, we are talking about the possibility that it could be me, but it all depends on how the President evaluates my previous work as Commissioner and what decision he makes,” she said.

Read also: Parliament adopts law on Military Ombudsman

According to the draft regulations submitted to the President, the maximum staff of the Office of the Military Ombudsman will be 150 people, with 60 planned to be recruited by the end of 2025. Under the law, the Military Ombudsman must be a civilian, but their deputies may be serving military personnel.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed the law establishing the institution of the Military Ombudsman.

