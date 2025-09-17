Baerbock Says UN Humanitarian Missions Are Vital For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She stated this in comments to journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Commenting on the UN's effectiveness, Baerbock said that the Ukrainian people would not have been better off without the UN when their heating and water supply systems were destroyed. She stressed that it was the international community - it was the UN - that provided not only hope, but also life-saving resources such as water and heating during minus-20-degree frost.

She noted that the General Assembly has repeatedly adopted resolutions reaffirming "Ukraine's right to its own sovereign state."

Baerbock recalled the motto of her presidency - "Better Together" - noting that no country in the world can cope with global challenges on its own.

According to her, among the General Assembly's priorities this year are reforming the UN system, preparing for the election of a new Secretary-General, and implementing the Pact for the Future.

She recalled that that 142 states supported a declaration in favor of Palestinian statehood, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and the release of Israeli hostages.

Baerbock also highlighted the importance of next week's high-level meetings in New York, where around 150 heads of state and government are expected. According to her, this will be an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and turn declarations into concrete action.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9 under the presidency of Annalena Baerbock.

During a high-level week, around 100 heads of state and more than 40 prime ministers are expected to address the Assembly.

