President Of Kyrgyzstan Enforces Renaming Jalal-Abad City Into Manas
The law was adopted by the country's parliament on September 10, 2025.
The aim of giving the city a new name is to bolster national spirit by christening it after Manas, the legendary folk hero who stood tall against the tide of invasions faced by the Kyrgyz people.
The law will enter into force ten days after its official publication.
Manas stands as the quintessential literary and spiritual archetype of Kyrgyzstan. He is a foundational figure in Kyrgyzstan's national narrative. He is recognized for his audacious engagement in combat against external adversaries and for orchestrating the consolidation of the 40 tribal entities of the Kyrgyz populace. He epitomizes the quintessential representation of Kyrgyz cultural identity, manifesting throughout the urban landscape of Bishkek.
