CARE Delegation Discusses Solar Power Project For Youth Centers In Karak
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Karak, Sept 17 (Petra) – A delegation from CARE, represented by Projects Manager Anna Muchid Lanova from the Czech Republic and Programs Director Malek Abdin, on Wednesday visited the Karak Youth Directorate.
The visit focused on discussing a project to equip youth centers with solar energy systems and provide them with essential supplies.
Director of Karak Youth Directorate, Yaqoub Hijazin, expressed appreciation to CARE and to the Czech Republic for their support and attention to youth-related issues, stressing that the initiative will enhance the role of youth centers and ensure the sustainability of their services.
The delegation noted that the project will begin with the Moab Youth Center as a pilot phase, ahead of expanding the experience to other youth centers across the governorate.
Karak, Sept 17 (Petra) – A delegation from CARE, represented by Projects Manager Anna Muchid Lanova from the Czech Republic and Programs Director Malek Abdin, on Wednesday visited the Karak Youth Directorate.
The visit focused on discussing a project to equip youth centers with solar energy systems and provide them with essential supplies.
Director of Karak Youth Directorate, Yaqoub Hijazin, expressed appreciation to CARE and to the Czech Republic for their support and attention to youth-related issues, stressing that the initiative will enhance the role of youth centers and ensure the sustainability of their services.
The delegation noted that the project will begin with the Moab Youth Center as a pilot phase, ahead of expanding the experience to other youth centers across the governorate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment