Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


CARE Delegation Discusses Solar Power Project For Youth Centers In Karak

2025-09-17 03:09:30
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Karak, Sept 17 (Petra) – A delegation from CARE, represented by Projects Manager Anna Muchid Lanova from the Czech Republic and Programs Director Malek Abdin, on Wednesday visited the Karak Youth Directorate.
The visit focused on discussing a project to equip youth centers with solar energy systems and provide them with essential supplies.
Director of Karak Youth Directorate, Yaqoub Hijazin, expressed appreciation to CARE and to the Czech Republic for their support and attention to youth-related issues, stressing that the initiative will enhance the role of youth centers and ensure the sustainability of their services.
The delegation noted that the project will begin with the Moab Youth Center as a pilot phase, ahead of expanding the experience to other youth centers across the governorate.

