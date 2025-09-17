Foreign Investments In Amman Stock Exchange Surge 32% To JD26.4 Billion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – Foreign investments in the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a sharp increase through September 16, with the total market value of foreign ownership reaching JD26.38 billion, up 32 percent since the beginning of the year.According to official data, the top 20 nationalities by market value of ownership accounted for JD10.14 billion, an increase of more than JD2.53 billion, marking a 33 percent year-on-year rise.Indian investors topped the list with holdings worth JD1.8 billion, posting the highest net increase since January at JD844 million, representing an 88 percent jump.Gulf investors dominated in absolute terms. Kuwaiti ownership ranked second at JD1.48 billion, followed by Saudi at JD1.29 billion, Bahraini at JD959.8 million, and Emirati at JD836.6 million.The UAE also registered the second-highest relative growth among major investors, climbing 66 percent, or JD332 million, since the start of the year, signaling growing Emirati interest in local market opportunities.Beyond the Arab region, Asian investors, including Chinese and Iranian nationals, as well as offshore jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands, showed a notable presence. Chinese ownership amounted to JD780 million, reflecting annual growth of 26 percent.The overall performance highlights a diverse base of foreign investors, underscoring the ASE's attractiveness and its capacity to draw capital from multiple regions.Since the beginning of 2025, foreign ownership has risen by around JD6.38 billion, underlining the growing role of these investments in supporting liquidity and boosting economic activity.