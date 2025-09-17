New Copperjoint Compression Socks Support Nurses, Teachers, And Frontline Workers

MENAFN - GetNews)



NASHVILLE, TN - September 17, 2025 - CopperJoint, a leading brand in copper-infused compression wear, has launched an updated line of compression socks for women and men, designed specifically for professionals who spend extended hours on their feet - such as nurses, teachers, and frontline workers.

These compression socks feature 15-20 mmHg of graduated compression to promote circulation, reduce swelling, and ease fatigue. Made with breathable fabric and a seamless toe for all-day comfort, they're built to support long shifts without sacrificing style or performance.

“We design for the people who care for others,” said a CopperJoint spokesperson.“This new collection was created for healthcare and essential workers who demand functionality, comfort, and long-lasting support.”

The updated line is available in professional shades including all-black, black & tan, white, blue, and pinstripes - ideal for clinical settings, classrooms, or any fast-paced work environment.

The compression socks are now available at and through major online retailers.

About CopperJoint:

CopperJoint is committed to creating innovative compression wear enhanced with copper-infused technology. With a focus on performance, recovery, and all-day comfort, CopperJoint products are trusted by active individuals and professionals worldwide.