Deputy PM Reports On Restoration Of Critical Infrastructure After Large-Scale Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In coordination with local communities, regional administrations, the Ministry of Energy, and relevant services, we are working on the rapid restoration of critical facilities and the supply of water and heat. Our main focus is on Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions,” the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

He noted that repair work at energy facilities continues in Poltava region. Boiler houses are operating thanks to backup power sources, as is the water supply system. More than 450 'invincibility points' are functioning across the region.

In several settlements of Kyiv region, water and heat supply have been restored. Alternative power sources are being used during repair operations.

In Kharkiv region, modular boiler units have been connected to provide heating for residential buildings. Heating points are operating 24/7.

As for the situation in the city of Kharkiv, work is underway to restart the heating system, and water supply is being maintained through diesel generator-powered systems. Efforts also continue to restore electric public transport operations, while the metro is functioning in shelter mode at all stations.

“Emergency repair work will continue around the clock. We are following a clear plan of action and timetable. We thank everyone working to bring light and warmth back to Ukrainian homes,” Kuleba noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the evening of November 7, Russian forces have launched more than half a thousand drones and missiles at Ukraine, including ballistic weapons. The main targets were Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions.

As a result of the massive attack early on November 8, several major energy facilities were damaged in Poltava, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine