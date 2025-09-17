“Google Marketing $1”: Momentum Iplus Brings A $20,000 Opportunity To Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Momentum Iplus has launched the Google Marketing $1 campaign - a non-profit, community-driven initiative that gives qualified small businesses access to a $20,000 marketing package for just $1. From Google Business optimization to professional websites and international press coverage, the program aims to help underserved entrepreneurs strengthen visibility, credibility, and growth.







The Challenge: Digital Gaps Costing Small Businesses Customers

Research shows that 70% of Vietnamese-owned small and medium businesses in the U.S. - including nail salons and restaurants - fail to meet basic Google Business standards . This gap puts them at risk of losing 30–40% of potential customers who search online but never find accurate information.

For small businesses, where every customer counts, this missing digital foundation can mean the difference between growth and decline.

The Google Marketing $1 Solution

Momentum Iplus designed the Google Marketing $1 campaign to remove financial and technical barriers. Once businesses are verified as meeting Google's baseline standards, they gain access to a $20,000 marketing package for only $1 in opportunity cost .

What the $20,000 package includes:



Google Business Optimization : Proper setup and SEO-ready profiles to boost discoverability.

Facebook Marketing : Regular, consistent content posting to build community engagement.

Professional Website Development : A polished website that conveys investment and professionalism, with support for ongoing updates. International Press Coverage : Businesses are featured in credible outlets, telling their story and boosting brand authority.

And this last element - press visibility - is often the game-changer. According to industry benchmarks, businesses featured in the press experience up to 60% higher brand trust and 35% more new customer inquiries compared to those without media coverage.

Why Press Coverage Matters

For small businesses, appearing in respected publications means more than vanity. Press coverage builds social proof , improves SEO rankings , and helps companies stand out in crowded markets. A profile on a trusted outlet not only attracts customers but also signals stability and credibility to partners and investors.

Momentum Iplus emphasizes that this community campaign is about more than quick marketing fixes. It's about empowering local entrepreneurs with tools that make them competitive in the digital economy .

Case Study: Nail Bar & Spa by Thao Nguyen

When Thao Nguyen joined the program in June 2025, her business was failing to meet Google's basic standards. Three months later, the transformation was clear:



9,731 profile views in three months, compared to the industry average of ~1,260 views/month.

4,481 search appearances , making Google her top channel for customer acquisition. On Facebook, followers grew by 10%, page views by 44%, interactions by 90%, and view time by 47% .







What changed? With Google, Facebook, a professional website, and press working in sync, Nail Bar & Spa became visible, credible, and positioned for long-term growth.

A Campaign for the Community

Momentum Iplus stresses that the Google Marketing $1 campaign is not about profit, but about creating opportunity.

For just $1 , small businesses can unlock a $20,000 package designed to amplify visibility, strengthen reputation, and drive customer growth.

No risk. No barriers. Just opportunity.

Registration is open now on Momentum Iplus's platform. Qualified businesses will receive a comprehensive analysis to confirm eligibility. Those who pass gain immediate access to the full package - and with it, a chance to rewrite their digital future.

Momentum Iplus Headquarters : 267 Kentlands Boulevard #5004 , Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Contact & Inquiries : ...

Website : momentum-iplus