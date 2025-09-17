Space City Toyota Hosts 96-Hour Big Deal Sales Event With Zero Percent Financing On Toyota Certified Vehicles

MENAFN - GetNews) Space City Toyota in Humble has announced its 96-Hour Big Deal Sales Event, highlighting zero percent financing on select Toyota Certified Used Vehicles. The event runs through September 30, 2025, and features hundreds of pre-owned models in stock, including vehicles starting under $5,000.

Space City Toyota, the newest Toyota dealership serving greater Houston, announced the launch of its 96-Hour Big Deal Sales Event, giving buyers across the region an opportunity to access exceptional savings on a wide range of pre-owned vehicles.

During the four-day event, shoppers will find hundreds of used vehicles in stock, including an extensive lineup of Toyota Certified models. For a limited time, qualifying buyers can take advantage of 0% APR financing on select Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, a rare offering in today's pre-owned market. Additional options include pre-owned vehicles starting under $5,000, providing choices for nearly every budget.

“Space City Toyota was built around a guest-first experience, both online and in-store,” said a spokesperson for the dealership.“The Big Deal Sales Event highlights not only our wide selection but also our commitment to making financing simple and transparent.”

In addition to sales, Space City Toyota offers a complete range of support services under one roof, including vehicle maintenance, genuine Toyota parts, and a full collision center. The dealership's all-in-one model allows customers to purchase, service, and repair their vehicles in one convenient location.

The 96-Hour Big Deal Sales Event runs through September 30, 2025. Special financing offers are available with approved credit, and not all buyers will qualify.

For more information, visit

or visit Space City Toyota in Humble.