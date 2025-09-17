Kuwait Data Center Colocation Market To Hit USD 95 Million By 2030 As KIA, Microsoft & Blackrock Invest USD 30 Billion Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Kuwait Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"

According to Arizton research, the Kuwait data center colocation market size was valued at USD 16 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.57% during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 95 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 34.57% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 225 thousand sq. feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 4.85 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 41 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Kuwait Powers Ahead: Scaling Renewables to Shape a Sustainable Energy Future

Kuwait is making significant strides toward a sustainable energy future as part of its strategy to diversify its energy mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. With ambitious plans to scale up renewable energy, the country is increasingly tapping into solar and wind resources, positioning renewables as a key growth sector. In early 2024, Kuwait launched a landmark tender for a large-scale solar power project, demonstrating its commitment to fostering private sector participation and accelerating renewable capacity. These initiatives underscore the nation's focus on building a resilient and diversified energy market that aligns with global sustainability trends.

Why Kuwait is Emerging as a Prime Destination for Colocation Investments



Strong Submarine Connectivity: Kuwait currently has around five operational submarine cables, with one additional cable expected to be operational by 2027.

Favorable Natural Conditions: Low-magnitude earthquakes are the primary natural hazard. Environmental challenges like dust fallout, aeolian sand movement, land degradation, and flooding are present but manageable.

Strategic National Vision: Under New Kuwait Vision 2035 (launched in 2017), the country aims to invest in digital infrastructure, foster innovation, build a digital ecosystem, and establish Kuwait as a technology hub. Data Privacy and Regulatory Framework: The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) enforces the Data Privacy Protection Regulation (DPPR), ensuring secure collection and processing of personal data across digital platforms.

AI, IoT, and Blockchain: Shaping Kuwait's Competitive Edge

Kuwait is stepping boldly into a digital future, where technology is reshaping the way people live and work. Smart solutions like IoT and AI are making supply chains more efficient, while robotics, autonomous vehicles, and drones are transforming operations and deliveries. At the same time, blockchain and FinTech are making governance more transparent and financial services more accessible. Projects like XZero City are showing how smart, sustainable urban living can be, with walkable spaces, green areas, and efficient resource management. Leading innovators such as Hyperlink InfoSystem, Burgan National Information Systems, Simplex Interactive Web Solutions, FuGenX Technologies, and Design Master are at the heart of this transformation, helping Kuwait build a smarter, more resilient future.

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



Ooredoo

stc Kuwait

Zain KEMS Zajil Telecom

New Operators



Agility

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers ZEUUS

