New Jersey Gun Crimes Lawyer Adam M. Lustberg Defends Clients Against Graves Act Charges In Hackensack

New Jersey gun crimes lawyer Adam M. Lustberg ( ) of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC is helping individuals in Hackensack and surrounding areas navigate the high-stakes legal terrain of the state's strict firearm laws, particularly those tied to the Graves Act. With some of the toughest gun laws in the country, New Jersey imposes mandatory minimum prison sentences for a wide range of gun-related offenses-even for first-time offenders or those unaware they were breaking the law. For anyone facing a firearm charge under the Graves Act, working with a New Jersey gun crimes lawyer is essential to exploring possible legal options such as sentence waivers.

The Graves Act (N.J.S.A. 2C:43-6(c)) imposes mandatory prison time without the possibility of early parole for individuals convicted of certain firearms offenses. Even honest mistakes-like a legal gun owner inadvertently violating state laws-can result in years behind bars. In these cases, a New Jersey gun crimes lawyer like Adam M. Lustberg can be critical in helping defendants apply for a waiver that may reduce or eliminate the mandatory sentence.

Adam M. Lustberg, a New Jersey gun crimes lawyer based in Hackensack, has over 14 years of experience defending clients against serious charges, including those under the Graves Act. He understands both the letter of the law and the realities of how it is applied in Bergen County and throughout New Jersey.“Mandatory sentencing now applies to convictions for the following firearms violations,” the article explains, citing unlawful possession of various firearms, defaced firearms, sawed-off shotguns, and possession of a firearm during a drug offense, among others.

The process of obtaining a Graves Act waiver is complex. Prosecutors must agree that the nature of the offense doesn't warrant mandatory prison time. This can only be achieved through skilled negotiation and thorough knowledge of the law-skills that Adam M. Lustberg brings to every case. He has argued in more than 30 detention hearings under New Jersey's reformed justice system and has been consistently recognized by Super Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers for his commitment to criminal defense.

One example cited in the article is the widely publicized case of Shaneen Allen, a legal gun owner from Pennsylvania who faced a three-year prison sentence in New Jersey simply for crossing state lines with her licensed firearm. Despite her lack of criminal history and honest intentions, she was still charged under the Graves Act. Her sentence was only avoided thanks to a pardon from then-Governor Chris Christie. Cases like these illustrate the harsh reality that a New Jersey gun crimes lawyer must address when defending clients in Hackensack and beyond.

Even for fourth-degree crimes, individuals can face a minimum of 18 months in prison with no parole eligibility. Second-degree offenses, such as unlawful firearm possession, carry a five-year sentence with no parole eligibility until 42 months have been served. This structure leaves little room for judicial discretion or early release and can drastically alter a person's life, career, and family situation.

Adam M. Lustberg's approach focuses on identifying procedural issues, such as unlawful searches and seizures, that may allow key evidence to be suppressed. This can sometimes lead to charges being reduced or dismissed entirely. In cases where that is not possible, he works to apply for a Graves Act waiver, which, if successful, can reduce the sentence from 42 months to just one year-or even eliminate prison time altogether.

For anyone accused under the Graves Act in Hackensack or nearby jurisdictions, time is a critical factor. Lustberg Law Offices, LLC encourages individuals to act quickly if they are facing charges, as early intervention can make a significant difference in the outcome of the case.“Don't allow the unreasonable mandatory sentencing guidelines of the New Jersey Graves Act to ruin your life,” the article warns.“Begin the fight for fairness by contacting New Jersey gun crimes lawyer Adam M. Lustberg right now”.

Adam M. Lustberg provides consultations at his Hackensack office, and he is available to visit clients in jail if they are already incarcerated. His goal is to help those accused under the Graves Act understand their rights and navigate the legal process with confidence and support.

Facing mandatory sentencing under the Graves Act can be overwhelming, but individuals don't have to go through it alone. By working with Adam M. Lustberg at Lustberg Law Offices, LLC, those charged with gun crimes in Hackensack have an advocate who knows the law and how to fight for a more just outcome.

