Belgium Expresses Deep Concern Over US Sanctions On Palestinian Human Rights Organizations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Belgium expressed its deep concern over the recent US sanctions that targeted three Palestinian human rights organizations for their cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said in a statement that "After US sanctions against judges and deputy prosecutors of the International Criminal Court, new sanctions recently imposed by the US against three Palestinian human rights organizations, Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, for their collaboration with the ICC is deeply alarming."
The Belgian minister stressed the need for civil society to be able to play its crucial role in democracies, warning that "Undermining it and the Court weakens our collective ability to combat impunity and to strive for the respect of international law."
Prevot pointed out that supporting civil society and safeguarding its independence is a fundamental element in promoting justice and respect for human rights at the international level.
The US State Department imposed sanctions last week on three Palestinian organizations over their involvement in what it described as "ICC efforts to investigate the conduct of the Israeli occupation in its war on the Gaza Strip." (end)
