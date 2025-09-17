Atlanta Hidden Dog Fence Named Best Dog Fence Of Georgia 2025 By Click360 Awards

Atlanta Hidden Dog Fence

2025 Best Dog Fence of Georgia Award

Atlanta-based company earns top honor for its commitment to pet safety, innovation, and long-term reliability.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta Hidden Dog Fence (DogWatchof Metro Atlanta), a leading provider of premium pet containment systems, is proud to announce it has been named the Best Dog Fence of Georgia 2025 by Click360 Awards. The recognition highlights the company's exceptional commitment to advanced technology, expert installation, and superior customer service.The 2025 Best Dog Fence of Georgia Awards celebrate businesses that exemplify excellence in the field by providing secure boundaries, peace of mind, and lasting reliability. Atlanta Hidden Dog Fence earned the top honor for its unwavering dedication to cutting-edge technology and its personalized approach to every installation. The company, a trusted local partner since 1990, has been serving the Atlanta area with a complete range of expert pet containment solutions for over three decades.“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Brent Potvin, owner of Atlanta Hidden Dog Fence.“It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. This recognition reinforces our commitment to safety, professionalism, and exceeding customer expectations with every project. We are grateful to our community and to the Click360 Awards for this prestigious honor.”Atlanta Hidden Dog Fence is recognized for its comprehensive offerings and state-of-the-art technology, including its pioneering SmartFencesystem and an industry-leading 2-year receiver collar battery life. The company also specializes in expert in-house installation and training, ensuring every system provides lasting performance and pet safety with the backing of a lifetime equipment warranty.About Atlanta Hidden Dog Fence (DogWatchof Metro Atlanta)Atlanta Hidden Dog Fence, also known as DogWatchof Metro Atlanta, has been a leading provider of premium in-ground pet containment systems since 1990. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company specializes in advanced DogWatchtechnology, including the SmartFencesystem, and offers expert in-house installation, training, and lifetime warranties. The locally owned team is dedicated to delivering peace of mind and the highest standard of pet safety to families throughout the region.For more information or to see their products, please visit atlantahiddendogfence

