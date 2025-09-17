Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Exclusive Discounts, Free Hotel Stays: Visa Private Launched In UAE For High Net Worth Individuals


2025-09-17 02:35:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A new product has been launched by Visa for high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in the UAE. Called Visa Private, this service will go beyond regular card payment functionality, and offer a wide range of privileges to customers.

Visa Private will be available first in the UAE before a wider GCC rollout. According to the payments company, it will offer customers "carefully curated travel, lifestyle and retail privileges."

“Visa Private shows how we turn insight into action. Working closely with our bank partners, we designed a product that reflects the lifestyle of the region's most discerning clients while upholding the highest standards of security and convenience,” said Yuri Topunov, VP & Head of Products & Solutions for MENA, Visa.“By giving high-net-worth individuals a seamless way to pay-and a richer set of experiences when they do-we are helping our partners deepen customer relationships and supporting the UAE government's wider digital commerce agenda.”

Here are the perks that come with Visa Private:

  • Complimentary lounge access for the cardholder plus two guests

  • Airport transfer services within the UAE

  • OneVasco visa-application concierge service

  • Harrods Gold tier membership

  • Year-round discounts at select fine-dining venues and beach clubs across the GCC

  • Complimentary access to leading padel courts

  • Complimentary hotel night stay across 20+ premium hotels

  • Exclusive offers and perks at Club Med

The UAE regularly attracts HNWIs and is known worldwide for its business opportunities and luxury and ultra-luxury real estate. Dubai has ranked fourth wealthiest city in Europe and Mena, and is home to 86,000 millionaires and 23 billionaires. The emirate's safe-haven status, low taxes and highly diversified economy continue to attract wealthy individuals from all over the world.

