Exclusive Discounts, Free Hotel Stays: Visa Private Launched In UAE For High Net Worth Individuals
A new product has been launched by Visa for high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in the UAE. Called Visa Private, this service will go beyond regular card payment functionality, and offer a wide range of privileges to customers.
Visa Private will be available first in the UAE before a wider GCC rollout. According to the payments company, it will offer customers "carefully curated travel, lifestyle and retail privileges."Recommended For You
“Visa Private shows how we turn insight into action. Working closely with our bank partners, we designed a product that reflects the lifestyle of the region's most discerning clients while upholding the highest standards of security and convenience,” said Yuri Topunov, VP & Head of Products & Solutions for MENA, Visa.“By giving high-net-worth individuals a seamless way to pay-and a richer set of experiences when they do-we are helping our partners deepen customer relationships and supporting the UAE government's wider digital commerce agenda.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here are the perks that come with Visa Private:
- Complimentary lounge access for the cardholder plus two guests
Airport transfer services within the UAE OneVasco visa-application concierge service
Harrods Gold tier membership Year-round discounts at select fine-dining venues and beach clubs across the GCC
Complimentary access to leading padel courts Complimentary hotel night stay across 20+ premium hotels
Exclusive offers and perks at Club Med
The UAE regularly attracts HNWIs and is known worldwide for its business opportunities and luxury and ultra-luxury real estate. Dubai has ranked fourth wealthiest city in Europe and Mena, and is home to 86,000 millionaires and 23 billionaires. The emirate's safe-haven status, low taxes and highly diversified economy continue to attract wealthy individuals from all over the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment